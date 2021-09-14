DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DTM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE DTM opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $955,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $8,428,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

