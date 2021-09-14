DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026808 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007595 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

