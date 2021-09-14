DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Up 1,027.6% This Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00063625 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00027253 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007562 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

