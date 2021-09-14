Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00078220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00123021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00179553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,229.04 or 1.00170851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.52 or 0.07206010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00868933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002878 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

