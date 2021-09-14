Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 949.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,508 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Duke Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

