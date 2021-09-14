Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Duke Realty worth $56,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DRE opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

