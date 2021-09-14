Dusk Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.08 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $60.27 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00063904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00142993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.76 or 0.00841564 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044744 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

