DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 80,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

