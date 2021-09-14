DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

DXC opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

