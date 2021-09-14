Dynamite Tops One Day Trading Volume of $126,766.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $152,562.77 and $126,766.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000847 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00780942 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001436 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.66 or 0.01216447 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 783,731 coins and its circulating supply is 382,837 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

