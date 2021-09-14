Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.19.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Dynatrace stock opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.01, a P/E/G ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,549 shares of company stock valued at $15,086,236. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 756.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 205,857 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

