e-Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $110.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.24 or 0.00387331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,385 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,123 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars.

