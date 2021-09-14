Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 2,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00.

DEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.02. 841,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,180. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8,062.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $14,568,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after buying an additional 600,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

