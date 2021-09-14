easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 741 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 741 ($9.68) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Liberum Capital raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 913.33 ($11.93).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 583 ($7.62) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 820.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,619.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

