easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 741 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 741 ($9.68) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Liberum Capital raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 913.33 ($11.93).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 583 ($7.62) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 820.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,619.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.