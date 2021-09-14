easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue cut shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

