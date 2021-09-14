easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. AlphaValue cut shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

