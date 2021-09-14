Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Boosted by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after acquiring an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $158.27 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $96.24 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of analysts have commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

