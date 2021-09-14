eBoost Price Tops $0.0334 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, eBoost has traded up 44.8% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $3.34 million and $9,264.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.22 or 0.00389829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.