eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. eCash has a total market capitalization of $4.50 billion and $435.65 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,843,010,923,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

