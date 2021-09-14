Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 583.3% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WAVE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,874. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares alerts:

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.