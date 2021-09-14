Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 7,275 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $21,897.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 447 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,341.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 37,554 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $114,539.70.

On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,065 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25.

Marchex stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 54,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.84. Marchex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHX. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,360,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 28,396 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.