Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 23,979 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $101,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

NYSE:EW opened at $119.35 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

