Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 16,237 Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.09% of Quaker Chemical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $255.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $170.31 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

