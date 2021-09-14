Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 38.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 59,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $20,684,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

