Edgestream Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.34.

Shares of SIVB opened at $602.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.17. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares worth $11,139,859. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.