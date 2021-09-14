Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $4.37 Million in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Olin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 171.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Olin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

OLN stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

