Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $4.60 Million in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Quidel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 38.1% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 3.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

QDEL stock opened at $142.71 on Tuesday. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $288.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.47 and its 200-day moving average is $126.75.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

