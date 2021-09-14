Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 13,372 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,977,000 after acquiring an additional 596,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $222.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

