Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 160,567 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1,660.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,567 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $1,993,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 125,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,778,000 after purchasing an additional 310,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

