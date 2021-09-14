Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 9,574 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 792.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $448.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.92 and a 12 month high of $456.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

