Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of CMC Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $155.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

