Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 322,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of O-I Glass at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

