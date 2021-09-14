Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,275,000 after buying an additional 452,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after buying an additional 4,851,643 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,759,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,355,000 after buying an additional 83,091 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Huazhu Group by 217.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,258,000 after buying an additional 1,662,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huazhu Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,381,000 after buying an additional 371,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.68 and a beta of 1.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.02.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.