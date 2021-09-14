Edgestream Partners L.P. Reduces Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,680,000 after purchasing an additional 135,822 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST opened at $442.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.54. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

