Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 21,773 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 14.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $115.70. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

