Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 23,763 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23,763 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,871,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $602.16.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $743.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $693.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $735.58 billion, a PE ratio of 386.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.