Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 31,224 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,224 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WEC opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

