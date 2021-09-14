Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 391,429 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 391,429 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.29% of Pitney Bowes worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 46.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 18.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,022,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 316,761 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73 and a beta of 2.68. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

