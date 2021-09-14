Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 67,250 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,250 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.12% of The Macerich worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in The Macerich by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Macerich by 14.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

MAC opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.