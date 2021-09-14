Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 6,983 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,983 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $579.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $559.93 and a 200 day moving average of $516.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $594.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

