Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $4.48 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.