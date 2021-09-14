Edgestream Partners L.P. Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $376.33 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.