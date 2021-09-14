Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.12. 547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $84,943,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

