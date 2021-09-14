Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.69.

Several research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDIT opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

