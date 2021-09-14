EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EDPFY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.92 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.96.

Shares of EDPFY stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.28. 34,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,521. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

