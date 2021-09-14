EDUCare 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.22 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EDUCare has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $2.22 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00145009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.84 or 0.00822556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043397 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EKT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

