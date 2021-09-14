Efinity (EFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.14 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00078220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00123021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00179553 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,229.04 or 1.00170851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.52 or 0.07206010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00868933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Efinity's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

