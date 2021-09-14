Efinity Token Price Tops $1.14 (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $62.36 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for about $1.14 or 0.00002423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00065312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.47 or 0.00143617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $384.04 or 0.00817441 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043991 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

