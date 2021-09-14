Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Update

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

Shares of Eguana Technologies stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,176. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.