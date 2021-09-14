Eight Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

