Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.89.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.
In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ESTC opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -97.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.96.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
