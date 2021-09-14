Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESTC opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -97.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

